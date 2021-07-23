Princess Diana’s 80s and 90s outfits are perfectly recreated by a Princess Diana devotee.

From her magnificent wedding gown with a seven-foot train to her revenge dress, Princess Diana was a global fashion star.

Diana, who died tragically in a traffic accident in 1997 at the age of 36, wore ensembles that were very much in style at the time, which meant shoulder pads and power suits were very much in style.

The princess and Prince Charles married in 1981, and images of Diana as a young woman show her dressed elegantly casually when she is not attending a prominent engagement.

Diana went to the gym and played with her two sons in dungarees, big sweaters, cycling shorts, sneakers, and jeans.

Now, a Princess Diana aficionado has recreated her elegant ensembles from the 1980s and 1990s. On Thursday, Kaden Luna posted a video to TikTok in which he showcased a fashion montage in which he flawlessly replicated 18 clothes.

Diana’s Mickey Mouse jumper, her polo-themed knitwear, her koala pullover, Sloppy Joe shirt, Fly Virgin Atlantic sweater, and her Northwestern college jumper are among the items the 19-year-old has managed to obtain.

He also wore her red black-sheep jumper, which was initially designed by Warm & Wonderful and is currently on sale for $295.

Luna also wore Diana’s “I’m a Luxury” sweater, which is embroidered on the back with the words “Which Few Can Afford.” The design, which was created by Gyles & George, is currently on sale for $295 in the same “soft pink” that Diana wore out.

Luna, who hails from Texas, refers to his page as a “Princess Diana Stan account,” with previous video demonstrating his gradual accumulation of a collection.

He recounted collecting pieces she wore as “basically my lonely hobby” in separate recordings. “Shorts and big sweatshirts are a combination made in heaven,” he said of her early style.

Luna’s video, which you can watch here, has been viewed 1.5 million times, with viewers praising his attention to detail.

“Oh my gosh, my jaw is on the floor,” Tyler exclaimed.

“I mean this with all my heart, you have the finest collection of all time!” said TheShow6000. “I consent!”

"I've never," Chlo acknowledged.