Prince’s Biographer Says He Wouldn’t Want the ‘Welcome 2 America’ Album to Be Released

According to his biographer, Prince would not have wanted his new posthumous album, Welcome 2 America, to be released.

The superstar singer, who died in April 2016 at the age of 57, began working on the album in 2010, but decided to put it on hold.

Prince, a noted perfectionist, kept his album hidden, and it was only discovered after his death, when his vast library of unreleased music at his Paisley Park studio was sifted through.

Welcome 2 America would not have seen the light of day if Prince were still alive, according to Neal Karlen, who had a 31-year association with Prince and wrote the 2020 biography This Thing Called Life: Prince’s Odyssey, On + Off the Record.

Karlen told This website, “Prince would definitely not want it out.” “However, I don’t believe he’d be surprised. He always realized that the man had to be paid, no matter how far out in the gallery he looked to operate. He, on the other hand, did not want it to be made public.

“He didn’t think it was worthy for whatever reason. This was reportedly close to being released, albeit a lot of fresh work had been put into it, as in it’s a’Prince’ album, not a Prince album.”

Karlen, who is located in Minneapolis, believes that rather than questioning the artwork, viewers should look at the financial motive for releasing the piece.

“What this record is about, and ‘why now?’ aren’t about delving into the musical mystery of a mysterious genius,” Karlen, a previous editor for This website, explains. “It’s about Paisley Park attempting to reduce a recently decreed IRS debt.”

Despite his claims, Karlen believes that Welcome 2 America, which will be launched on Friday, will satisfy a large number of fans sonically.

“It will be a fantastic facsimile of a Prince album, with deserving professionals—musicians, producers, and marketing people—doing a very plausible job of crafting a great sounding record out of what Prince regarded dross,” he told This website.

“The album was produced by the very skilled Morris Hayes—something Prince never let anybody else do,” Karlen continues, recalling how the musician insisted on producing his own work as a kid.

"So that anyone—even the brilliant Morris Hayes—could be credited as the 'producer' of a 'Prince' album?" he continues. Now I'm confident it'll be fantastic.