‘Presidents Aren’t Kings,’ says a judge, denying Trump’s claim to executive privilege.

A federal judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump cannot use executive privilege to exclude all of his presidential communications related to the events leading up to the Capitol rioting on January 6.

“The (executive) privilege is not absolute,” wrote U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, an appointee of Democratic former President Barack Obama, in her 39-page judgment announced Tuesday. It exists for the good of the Republic, not for the advantage of any one person.” “As a result,” she concluded, “the presumption can be overcome by the judicial or legislative branch making an acceptable demonstration of public need.” “Plaintiff does not recognise the deference accorded to the incumbent President’s judgment,” Chutkan wrote, referring to Trump. His claim that he has the right to override the executive branch’s explicit will appears to be based on the idea that his executive power ‘exists in perpetuity.’ Presidents aren’t kings, and Plaintiff isn’t one of them.” Chutkan’s ruling was based mostly on laws and judicial arguments enacted after Republican Richard Nixon’s administration. Nixon attempted to erase tapes made in the Oval Office. He cited executive privilege when Congress tried to stop him.

Executive privilege is a presidential power that prevents the president from sharing his or her conversations with Congress.

The administration of Democratic Vice President Joe Biden said it will look at Trump’s use of executive privilege on a case-by-case basis before deciding whether or not to withhold Trump’s communications from the congressional committee set up on January 6.

As a result, Trump filed a lawsuit to keep the information confidential. Chutkan’s decision is the final word in the legal battle between Trump and the Biden administration over these materials.

