Presidents agree not to’veer into conflict’ in three-hour talks, according to live updates from the Biden-Xi meeting.

During a three-hour virtual conversation, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping agreed not to “veer into conflict” in order to stem months of rapidly deteriorating relations between the US and China.

Since Biden took office in January, the two presidents have had a tense relationship. Biden was quick to criticize Beijing for human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims, the oppression of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, and military aggression against Taiwan.

With no typical joint statement from the leaders outlining steps to be taken, the focus is now on whether warm words will convert into action.