President Biden is expected to meet Queen Elizabeth II on his visit to the United Kingdom next month, according to sources.

Following the monarch’s private communication to Mr Biden following his inauguration in January, it was speculated that a face-to-face meeting between the two heads of state could take place when Mr Biden flies into the UK.

With Mr Biden scheduled to attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, CNN reported that the White House was preparing for the President to visit the Queen during his first international trip since taking office, according to a US official briefed.

The two aren’t regarded to be related.