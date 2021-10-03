Powerball Numbers for Tuesday, October 2, 21: Is There Anyone Who Has Won the $635 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball numbers for Saturday were 28, 38, 42, 47, and 52. The Powerball number was one, and the Power Play was two times.

However, the $635 million jackpot, which is the 6th largest in Powerball history, went unclaimed once more. For the next drawing on Monday, October 4, the top reward will be even larger.

Although no one won the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, a player from Massachusetts did win $1 million by correctly matching five white balls.

Another 66 players matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000, with another 11 players using the Power Play to double their winnings to $100,000.

Since a player won the top prize four months ago, the Powerball jackpot has been slowly rising. Since a Florida player won a $268 million prize in June, the jackpot has rolled over 39 times.

Prior to then, the jackpot had remained unclaimed since March 27, when another Florida player won a $238 million reward.

The Top 10 Biggest Powerball Jackpots On January 13, 2016, three players from California, Florida, and Tennessee won $1.586 billion.

$768.4 million was won by one player in Wisconsin on March 27, 2019; $758.7 million was won by one player in Massachusetts on August 23, 2017; $730 million was won by one player in Maryland on January 20, 2021. Two players in Iowa and New York won $687.8 million on October 27, 2018. One player in Florida won $590.5 million on May 18, 2013. Two players from Arizona and Missouri won $587.5 million on November 28, 2012. Three players from North Carolina, Puerto Rico, and Texas won $564.1 million on February 11, 2015. One player in New Hampshire won $559.7 million on January 6, 2018. One player in New Hampshire won $487 million on July 30, 2016. Powerball: How to Play

Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69, as well as one red Powerball number from 1 to 26, for a total cost of $2 each play. Non-jackpot rewards can be multiplied by selecting the Power Play option for an additional $1 in certain scenarios.

Tickets are available for purchase in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, the Powerball drawings are aired live from the lottery studio in. This is a condensed version of the information.