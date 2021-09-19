Powerball Numbers for the 18th and 21st of September: Is There Anyone Who Has Won the $457 Million Jackpot?

With nearly half a billion dollars, what would you buy?

You could buy eight Caribbean islands, a hundred Lamborghini Veneno Roadsters, or the five most expensive apartments in New York City.

Because the Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $472 million (cash option $342 million), it’s a decision that someone might have to make soon. Officials believe that if sales are better than expected for the next drawing, the reward might be even more.

The ultimate sum, if won on Tuesday, would be the tenth largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The greatest Powerball prize was $1.586 billion, which was won by three players from California, Florida, and Tennessee on January 13, 2016.

The previous eleventh-largest prize was won on March 17, 2018, for $456.7 million. The top ten jackpots of all time are listed here.

Following Saturday’s drawing, no one claimed the grand prize again, resulting in the latest massive jackpot.

With Powerball 11, the winning numbers were 05, 36, 39, 45, and 57. The Powerplay was multiplied by two.

Despite the fact that no ticket matched all five numbers plus the Powerball, there were a lot of winners.

One ticket holder won $1 million by matching all five balls except the Powerball.

Twenty-two tickets won $50,000 by matching four balls with the Powerball. Three more ticketholders used a Powerplay to increase their winnings to $100,000.

One in 292,201,338 chances of winning the huge jackpot. According to the official website of Powerball, each ticket has a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize.

$768.4 million was won by one player in Wisconsin on March 27, 2019; $758.7 million was won by one player in Massachusetts on August 23, 2017; $730 million was won by one player in Maryland on January 20, 2021. Two players in Iowa and New York won $687.8 million on October 27, 2018. One player in Florida won $590.5 million on May 18, 2013. Two players from Arizona and Missouri won $587.5 million on November 28, 2012. $564.1 million was won by three players in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, and Texas on February 11, 2015; $559.7 million was won by one player in New Hampshire on January 6, 2018; and $487 million was won by one player on July 30, 2016. This is a condensed version of the information.