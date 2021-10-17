Powerball Numbers for the 16th and 21st of October: Is There Anyone Who Has Won the $60 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball numbers for Saturday were 30, 31, 41, 42, and 48. The Powerball number was three, and the Power Play was three times.

However, there was no winner of the $60 million jackpot on October 16, thus the following drawing’s prize will be $65 million (with a cash value of $46 million).

Despite the fact that no one won the top prizes in Saturday’s drawing, 12 players won $50,000 by matching four white balls and the Powerball. With the Power Play, two players tripled their winnings to $150,000.

212 players accurately matched four white balls to win $100 each, while 83 others used the Power Play to triple their cash reward to $300.

It comes after a Californian won a prize worth over $700 million earlier this month, the fifth largest in Powerball history. The winner could choose between a lump sum reward of $496 million or a $699.8 million annuity paid in 30 progressive payments over 29 years.

On October 4, the winning ticket for that drawing was purchased at Albertsons in Morro Bay. For selling the winning ticket, the shop will get a maximum bonus of $1 million. The jackpot has been rolling over for four months since a player from Florida won a $268 million prize in June. This was the 41st drawing in the run.

Prior to then, the jackpot had remained unclaimed since March 27, when another Florida player won a $238 million reward.

The Most Expensive Powerball Winnings

1. $1.586 billion (as of January 13, 2016)

California, Florida, and Tennessee sold winning tickets.

2. $768.4 million (as of March 27, 2019)

Wisconsin has sold a single ticket.

3. $758.7 million (as of August 23, 2017)

In Massachusetts, a single ticket was sold.

4. $730 million — (January 20th, 2021)

Maryland sold a single ticket.

5. $699.8 million (as of April 10, 2021)

In California, a single ticket was sold.

6. $687.8 million (as of October 27, 2018)

Two winning tickets were chosen, one in Iowa and the other in New York.

7.$590.5 million (as of May 18, 2013)

In Florida, a single ticket was sold.

8. $587.5 million (as of November 28, 2012)

Two winning tickets were chosen, one from Missouri and the other from Arizona.

9. $564.1 million (as of February 11, 2015)

In Texas, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico, winning tickets were sold.

Powerball: How to Play

Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69, as well as one red Powerball number from 1 to 26, for a total cost of $2 each play. Non-jackpot awards can be multiplied in certain conditions. This is a condensed version of the information.