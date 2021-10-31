Powerball Numbers for October 30th, 21: Is There Anyone Who Has Won the $116 Million Jackpot?

On Saturday, the Powerball numbers were 5, 23, 28, 43, and 56. According to the Powerball website, the Powerball was 19 and the Power Play was 2X.

Because no one won the $116 million jackpot in the October 30 drawing, the top reward has been increased to $123 million (with a cash value of $87.8 million) for the following drawing.

Although the jackpot was not won, a huge winner from Texas scooped $2 million after accurately matching five white balls and using the Power Play.

There were 16 players who matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 each, and seven players were awarded the Power Play, which allowed them to double their winnings to $100,000. More than 448,000 tickets won at least $4 in prizes.

The Powerball jackpot was last won in October, when a ticket from California won a prize of almost $700 million, the fifth-largest in the game’s history.

The winning sum could be received as a lump sum payment of $496 million or as an anticipated annuity of $699.8 million, paid in 30 graded payments over 29 years.

That massive win came in the 41st drawing of the jackpot run, after the prize fund had been rolling over regularly for four months since the previous major win in June, when a Florida player claimed a $268 million jackpot.

Prior to then, the prize had remained unclaimed since March 27, when another Florida player won $238 million.

Powerball: How to Play

Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69, as well as one red Powerball number from 1 to 26, for a total cost of $2 each play. Non-jackpot rewards can be multiplied by selecting the Power Play option for an additional $1 in certain scenarios.

Tickets are available for purchase in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, Powerball drawings are aired live from the lottery studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

Jackpot winners have the option of receiving their prize as a lump sum payment or as an annuity with 30 progressive installments over 29 years. Both offered reward alternatives are tax-free before federal and state taxes.

According to the Powerball websites, the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9. This is a condensed version of the information.