Powerball Numbers for October 23rd, 21: Is There Anyone Who Won the $86 Million Jackpot?

On Saturday, the Powerball numbers were 10, 30, 51, 57, and 63. The Powerball had a value of 20 and the Power Play had a value of 2X.

However, no one won the $86 million jackpot in the October 23 drawing, therefore the top reward will now be $93 million (or $65.3 million in cash).

Although the jackpot was not won, a player from Missouri did win $1 million by successfully matching five white balls.

Twelve players won $50,000 each by matching four white balls and the Powerball, and another two players increased their winnings to $100,000 by playing the Power Play.

The Powerball jackpot was last won in October, when a Californian won a reward worth almost $700 million, the sixth largest in the game’s history. The player might choose between a lump sum payment of $496 million or an anticipated annuity of $699.8 million paid in 30 progressive payments over 29 years.

The jackpot has been rolling over for four months since a player from Florida won a $268 million prize in June. This was the 41st drawing in the run. Prior to then, the jackpot had remained unclaimed since March 27, when another Florida player won a $238 million reward.

The Most Expensive Powerball Winnings

1. $1.586 billion (as of January 13, 2016)

California, Florida, and Tennessee sold winning tickets.

2. $768.4 million (as of March 27, 2019)

Wisconsin has sold a single ticket.

3. $758.7 million (as of August 23, 2017)

In Massachusetts, a single ticket was sold.

4. $730 million — (January 20th, 2021)

Maryland sold a single ticket.

5. $699.8 million (as of April 10, 2021)

In California, a single ticket was sold.

6. $687.8 million (as of October 27, 2018)

Two winning tickets were chosen, one in Iowa and the other in New York.

7.$590.5 million (as of May 18, 2013)

In Florida, a single ticket was sold.

8. $587.5 million (as of November 28, 2012)

Two winning tickets were chosen, one from Missouri and the other from Arizona.

9. $564.1 million (as of February 11, 2015)

In Texas, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico, winning tickets were sold.

Powerball: How to Play

Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69, as well as one red Powerball number from 1 to 26, for a total cost of $2 each play. Non-jackpot rewards can be multiplied by selecting the Power Play option for an additional $1 in certain scenarios.

Tickets are available for purchase in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m., the Powerball drawing is live-streamed. This is a condensed version of the information.