Powerball Numbers for November 27th, 21st: Is There Anyone Who Has Won the $243 Million Jackpot?

On Saturday, the Powerball numbers were 8, 32, 55, 64, and 66. The Powerball number was ten, and the Power Play was two times.

According to the Powerball website, no one won the $243 million jackpot in the November 27 drawing. As a result, the top prize for Monday’s Powerball drawing will rise to an estimated $253 million (with a cash value of $178.9 million).

Despite the fact that the jackpot was not won, there were several significant prize winners.

Two gamers from California and New Jersey each won $1 million after correctly guessing the five white balls.

Sixteen players each won $50,000 after matching four white balls and the Powerball, with five of them doubling their winnings to $100,000 with a Power Play ticket.

294 players matched four white balls for a chance to win $100, with 69 players winning $200 apiece owing to their Power Play buy.

Since a player from California won a prize of over $700 million, the fifth-largest in Powerball history, in the October 4 drawing, the jackpot has remained unclaimed. The player could choose between a lump-sum payment of $496 million or a $699.8 million annuity paid out in 30 progressive payments over 29 years.

That drawing’s winning ticket was purchased at Albertsons in Morro Bay. According to the Powerball website, that merchant received a maximum bonus of $1 million for selling the winning ticket.

The jackpot has been rolling over for four months since a player from Florida won a $268 million prize in June. This was the 41st drawing in the run. Prior to then, the jackpot had remained unclaimed since March 27, when another Florida player won a $238 million reward.

Powerball: How to Play

Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69, as well as one red Powerball number from 1 to 26, for a total cost of $2 each play. Non-jackpot rewards can be multiplied by selecting the Power Play option for an additional $1 in certain scenarios.

Tickets are available for purchase in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, Powerball drawings are aired live from the lottery studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

