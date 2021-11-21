Powerball Numbers for November 20th and 21st: Is There Anyone Who Has Won the $205 Million Jackpot?

On Saturday, the Powerball numbers were 40, 43, 48, 59, and 69. The Powerball was 19 with a 3X Power Play.

However, no one has won the $205 million prize in the drawing on November 20. As a result, the top prize for Monday’s Powerball drawing is expected to rise to an estimated $213 million (with a cash value of $152.9 million).

Despite the fact that the jackpot was not won, there were some fortunate prize winners.

A Georgia gamer won $1 million after accurately guessing the five white balls.

Fourteen players won $50,000 apiece by matching four white balls and the Powerball, and five of those players increased their winnings to $150,000 by purchasing a Power Play.

Three hundred and twenty-six players matched four white balls to win $100, with 94 of them winning $300 each thanks to their Power Play buy.

Since last month, the Powerball jackpot has remained unclaimed. In the October 4 drawing, a player from California won a reward worth nearly $700 million, the fifth-largest in Powerball history. The player could choose between a lump-sum payment of $496 million or a $699.8 million annuity paid out in 30 progressive payments over 29 years.

That drawing’s winning ticket was purchased at Albertsons in Morro Bay. According to the Powerball website, that merchant received a maximum bonus of $1 million for selling the winning ticket.

The jackpot has been rolling over for four months since a player from Florida won a $268 million prize in June. This was the 41st drawing in the run. Prior to then, the jackpot had remained unclaimed since March 27, when another Florida player won a $238 million reward.

The Most Expensive Powerball Winnings

1. $1.586 billion (as of January 13, 2016)

California, Florida, and Tennessee sold winning tickets.

2. $768.4 million (as of March 27, 2019)

Wisconsin has sold a single ticket.

3. $758.7 million (as of August 23, 2017)

In Massachusetts, a single ticket was sold.

4. $730 million — (January 20th, 2021)

Maryland sold a single ticket.

5. $699.8 million (as of April 10, 2021)

In California, a single ticket was sold.

6. $687.8 million (as of October 27, 2018)

Two winning tickets were chosen, one in Iowa and the other in New York.

7.$590.5 million (as of May 18, 2013)

In Florida, a single ticket was sold.

8. $587.5 million (as of November 28, 2012)

Two winning tickets were chosen, one from Missouri and the other from Arizona.

9. $564.1 million (as of February 11, 2015)

In Texas, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico, winning tickets were sold.

