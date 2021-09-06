Power outages in Ida are literally a matter of life and death, according to a Louisiana congressman.

Representative Garret Graves of the United States was ready to assess the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida in South Louisiana when he peeked out the window and saw a woman in a wheelchair rushing across multiple highway lanes, pleading for help: With electricity and phone service out across the state, her mother’s oxygen supply was critically low, and they had no way of reaching out for aid.

Graves, a Louisiana Republican, told This website, “This isn’t just about hospitals and nursing homes.” “The difference between life and death is actually electricity.”

Graves, who assisted the woman in obtaining oxygen for her ailing mother, is pressing the White House to find methods to transfer additional gasoline to the state, which is still reeling from Ida’s devastation, as thousands of residents remain without power and rescue and recovery efforts continue.

He said he wrote a letter to Biden and had private chats with him about the problem that so many Louisiana residents are suffering during the president’s visit to the state on Friday. In both cases, he encouraged the White House to dispatch gasoline trucks and ease EPA rules that could hamper recovery efforts.

Graves remarked, “It was very much on his radar.” “He grasped the situation.”

According to Graves, Biden helicoptered over petrol stations in Louisiana with lines of automobiles running for half a mile or more.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from This Website.

“We have towns that don’t have cell service, don’t have internet connection, and don’t have water,” Graves added. “It’s not just about being without electricity; it’s about the cumulative impact on these communities.”

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has merely exacerbated the power outage problem, or, as Graves puts it, “thrown in a monkey wrench.” In recent weeks, hospitals in Louisiana have reported bed shortages because less than half of the population has been vaccinated.

After Ida slammed ashore as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s catastrophic landfall, thousands of people in Louisiana are still without electricity, and many have been utterly relocated as a result of the storm’s damage.

Graves wrote to Biden just days ago, “Unless your administration intervenes, disaster victims in Louisiana will continue to wait in hours-long lines for a chance to purchase fuel at one of the few functional gas stations.” This is a condensed version of the information.