Power Outage Map for Tropical Storm Elsa in Florida

A number of residents in Tampa and adjacent areas are without power as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida.

At least 3,386 customers were without power, according to a map issued by the Tampa Electric Company (TECO). TECO, according to its website, serves a 2,000-square-mile area that includes Hillsborough County as well as sections of Polk, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. According to TECO’s website, it serves approximately 800,000 residential, commercial, and industrial users. Here is a complete list of TECO power outages.

“Tampa Electric has employees in the field right now working to get power restored as soon and safely as possible,” a TECO spokeswoman informed this website.

The representative informed This website, “We expect everyone to be restored within 24 hours.”

At least 2,069 people are without power, according to another power outage map from Florida Power & Light. Major outages were reported in Sarasota County (350 customers without power), Charlotte County (460 outages), and Lee County (450 outages) (370 outages). A complete list of outages in Florida can be found here.

According to the Florida Power and Light website, the energy provider serves 5.6 million customer accounts in Florida, serving over 11 million people.

As of publishing time, Duke Energy in Florida stated that at least 3,813 customers were without power, with 132 active power outages. Over 1,000 customers in Pinellas and Volusia counties were without power, according to Duke Energy. Here’s a complete list of Duke Energy outages.

Customers in Pinellas and Volusia counties should have power restored by Wednesday evening, according to Duke Energy.

As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches landfall, portions of Florida are experiencing extreme wind speeds and heavy rainfall, causing extensive power outages.

In a recent update, the National Hurricane Center stated, “There is a risk of life-threatening storm surge along areas of the west coast of Florida today, and a Storm Surge Warning is in force for that area.”

"Hurricane conditions are possible over a part of the west coast of Florida, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect, over the next several hours," the center's update stated.