Posters for the far-right’Patriot Front’ were discovered on campus, prompting a student rally.

After dozens of posters and stickers praising a far-right group were posted around campus, students and teachers at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis conducted a rally opposing racism and hate speech.

One day after propaganda from the white supremacist group Patriot Prayer was discovered on university grounds, around 200 people took part in a “Stand Against Hate” demonstration.

The material linked to the extremist group is being investigated by the St. Paul Police Department. A man walked onto University of St. Thomas property around 3 a.m. on September 27 and placed multiple Patriot Front stickers across campus, as well as on street lights, stop signs, and no-parking signs on nearby streets, according to a spokesman for the Star Tribune.

Patriot Front is a white supremacist group that was founded in August 2017 in the aftermath of the tragic “Unite the Right” neo-Nazi event in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Patriot Front is listed as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which claims the extremists focus on “theatrical rhetoric and activities that can be easily circulated as propaganda for its chapters around the country.”

Student organizations such as the African Nations Student Association, Asian Students in America, Black Empowerment Student Alliance, and the Muslim Student Association staged the “Stand Against Hate” protest.

“To every Black, brown, Indigenous, and BIPOC student, I want to say: You belong here. According to the university’s website, student Safiya Mohamed declared during the demonstration, “You Matter.”

“Unfortunately, you bring so much to this campus, to this university, that is not recognized. You have earned the right to be here. You have the right to occupy as much space as you want, and I want you to know that your experience, perspective, background, and cultural identity are all assets.”

Dr. Yohuru Williams, the founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative, was another speaker at the protest.

He reminded the throng, “A cold front passed through here the other day with a message of hate, but the warm front is here now with a message of change.”

The stickers were removed from the University of St. Thomas’s grounds on Monday, according to the university’s public safety team.

“St. Thomas will not tolerate acts of racism and intolerance, or anything that stands against our commitment to diversity, equity and. This is a brief summary.