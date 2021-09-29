Pope Francis accepts the resignation of a top New York bishop who has been cleared of sexual abuse allegations.

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of a prominent New York bishop who was recently exonerated of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Nicholas DiMarzio, the archbishop of Brooklyn for nearly two decades, announced his resignation on Wednesday. DiMarzio, 77, resigned two years ago when he became 75, the age at which bishops are obligated by Canon Law to resign, commonly known as retirement.

Robert Brennan was also named the eighth bishop of Brooklyn by Francis. Brennan, a native of the Bronx, was consecrated in Rockville Center, New York, and previously served as Bishop of Columbus, Ohio.

On Wednesday, DiMarzio described Brennan as the “ideal candidate” to take his place.

In a statement, DiMarzio stated, “On behalf of the Diocese of Brooklyn, I greet Bishop Brennan, whom I have known for many years, with confidence in his capacity to lead our Catholic community and build upon the pastoral achievements we have made.”

DiMarzio’s resignation comes just weeks after the Vatican cleared him of sexual abuse allegations.

The Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith ruled on September 1 that the claims against DiMarzio did not “have the semblance of fact,” according to Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York.

Dolan had enlisted the help of an outside legal firm to undertake an inquiry and report back to the Vatican. Former FBI Director Louis Freeh oversaw the outside investigation.

Two men accused the Roman Catholic bishop of sexually abusing them decades ago when he was a priest in New Jersey, according to separate reports. Both men sued the bishop in civil court.

An attorney for the two men, Mitchell Garabedian, has stated that they will both continue to pursue their civil cases. According to Garabedian of 1010 WINS, DiMarzio’s resignation will have no bearing on the case.

DiMarzio has disputed the allegations, claiming that in his more than 50 years as a priest, he never mistreated anyone.

DiMarzio claimed at a press conference with Brennan on Wednesday that his retirement had nothing to do with the investigation, which he described as “second to none.”

“Obviously, there are civil proceedings pending in New Jersey because it allegedly occurred during my early years as a priest, so we’re still dealing with that. I’m sure that’ll keep me occupied in my retirement,” DiMarzio remarked. This is a condensed version of the information.