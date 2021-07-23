Pollster Vaccine hesitancy among Republicans has ‘transformed’ to opposition, according to Frank Luntz.

Luntz has been collaborating with President Joe Biden’s administration and public health professionals to develop COVID-19 vaccine messaging aimed at those who are apprehensive to receive the vaccine. An AP-NORC study found that 51 percent of Republicans had received at least one shot by mid-June, compared to 83 percent of Democrats.

Sixty-six percent of the unvaccinated people polled stated they would not get the jabs. That group was made up of 53% Republicans. Only 12% of Republicans who had not been vaccinated said they planned to receive the vaccinations.

“The hesitancy has given way to antagonism. And once you’ve decided to oppose something, it’s quite difficult to change your mind. And that’s exactly what’s going on right now,” Luntz said following a focus group with vaccine skeptics on Wednesday.

Even if the Delta variety breaks through and infects you, being vaccinated practically eliminates your odds of ending up in a hospital or a casket, according to someone in my vaccine-skeptical focus group last night. https://t.co/tVUJg7cE5K

“Last night, someone in my vaccine-skeptical focus group flipped when they realized that, even if the Delta variation breaks through and infects you, being vaccinated practically reduces your odds of ending up in a hospital or a casket,” Luntz tweeted.

As a new, more contagious form sends caseloads climbing, Republican leaders are under growing pressure to speak out to urge COVID-19 vaccine skeptics to roll up their sleeves and take the shots.

However, experts caution that after months of ignoring—and, in some cases, stoking—misinformation about the virus, it may be too late to persuade many of those who refuse to modify their opinions.

Some prominent Republicans have been urging their supporters to put their worries aside in recent press conferences and speeches. The so-called Doctors Caucus convened at the Capitol in Washington for a rally to address vaccine reluctance. In Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis referred to data this week showing that the great majority of COVID-19 patients in hospitals had not got vaccinations.

"These immunizations save lives," added DeSantis, who recently started hawking campaign swag.