Polling Averages Show Youngkin Surges Past McAuliffe Ahead of Virginia Election.

In the days leading up to Tuesday’s gubernatorial race in Virginia, Republican Glenn Youngkin has experienced a jump in the polls.

For much of the campaign, polling averages calculated by FiveThirtyEight showed Democrat Terry McAuliffe with a significant lead. However, in recent weeks, Youngkin has witnessed a huge increase in his support among likely and registered voters.

Youngkin led McAuliffe by an average of one point as of Monday morning. Youngkin is leading the governor’s race, according to 47.7% of those polled, while McAuliffe is leading 46.7 percent of those polled.

Last Thursday, Youngkin officially overtook McAuliffe in FiveThirtyEight’s tracking.

On Tuesday, Virginians will go to the polls to elect the next governor of their state.

Youngkin, 54, was previously the co-chief executive of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Youngkin, calling him “pro-business, pro-Second Amendment, pro-Veterans [and]pro-America.” While Youngkin has stated that he is “proud” to have earned Trump’s support, the former president has not campaigned alongside him. Youngkin also stated that he will not participate in Trump’s televised event on Monday night.

“This is a watershed moment for us,” Youngkin said during a Saturday gathering. “We’re going to send shockwaves all over the country.” And there will be no Democrat in any state, anywhere in the country, who believes his or her seat is secure.” McAuliffe, 64, is seeking re-election to the office he held from 2014 to 2018. Virginia law prohibits governors from serving two terms in a row.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve done something like this. Over the weekend, McAuliffe told fans, “I was the most pro-business pro-progressive.” “I opened this state up and made it more hospitable, and I created a lot of jobs.” We don’t want to return.” Before next year’s midterm elections, when control of the US House of Representatives and Senate is up for grabs, both parties are keeping a close eye on the governor’s race.

In Virginia, Republicans haven’t won a statewide election since 2009. In the 2020 election, President Joe Biden defeated Trump by ten percentage points in Virginia, making McAuliffe the presumed frontrunner for governor.

Republicans have expressed optimism about their chances on Tuesday, citing Youngkin’s surge in recent weeks.

