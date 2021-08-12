Poll finds that nearly half of parents believe their children should be vaccinated before returning to school.

According to a new poll, nearly half of parents in the United States believe that students should be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to school.

Morning Consult conducted the poll, which indicated that 48 percent of parents agree that a COVID-19 vaccine should be compulsory for pupils before the start of the school year.

Furthermore, more than half of parents (60 percent) believe that instructors should be given the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to school.

However, 42% of parents stated they will not take their child to school if a vaccine is necessary, according to the poll.

From August 6 to August 9, 507 parents were polled, with a 4-point margin of error.

The results of the polls come amid a debate over whether or not immunization requirements in schools should be mandated.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California ordered earlier this week that all school staff members should acquire a COVID-19 vaccine or be screened for the unique virus at least once a week.

“We are pushing all school employees to get vaccinated to give parents confidence that their children are safe as schools return to full, in-person learning. In a statement, Newsom added, “Vaccinations are how we will end this pandemic.” “As a father, I eagerly anticipate the start of the school year and the return of all California students to their classrooms.”

President E. Toby Boyd of the California Teacher’s Association stated in a statement that “Educators want to be in classrooms with their children, and the best way to ensure that happens is for everyone who is medically qualified to be vaccinated, with thorough testing and multi-tiered safety precautions.”

In addition to California, two of the country’s major teachers’ unions have endorsed vaccine mandates.

“As we enter a new school year amidst a rapidly spreading Delta variant and lagging public vaccination rates, it is clear that vaccination of those eligible is one of the most effective ways to keep schools safe, and it must be coupled with other proven mitigation strategies,” said National Education Association President Becky Pringle in a statement released on Thursday.

“We also support regular COVID-19,” the statement stated. This is a condensed version of the information.