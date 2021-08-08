Poll finds that 87 percent of American shoppers are concerned about plastics and packaging waste.

In July, Consumer Brands/Ipsos interviewed 1,530 people and found that baby boomers are the most concerned about packaging waste, with 87 percent saying they are concerned.

According to the report, 79 percent of Generation X is concerned about packaging waste, while 83 percent of millennials and 85 percent of Generation Z are also concerned.

If given the choice, 47 percent of Americans would select recyclable products, while 20 percent would choose compostable products, according to the research.

When it comes to packaging, however, consumers have few environmentally beneficial options. According to a 2020 assessment by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Global Commitment, just 65 percent of plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable, or compostable.

Nonetheless, some businesses provide environmentally friendly packaging. Procter & Gamble, for example, recently announced plans to test refillable shampoo bottles and debuted a shampoo bottle consisting of 25% recycled beach plastic in 2017.

Others have taken matters into their own hands and devised various methods for destroying plastic garbage. Two American scientists were awarded a 1 million euro ($1.18 million) prize last month for developing a food generator concept that converts plastics into protein.

Ting Lu, a professor of bioengineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and Stephen Techtmann, an associate professor of biological sciences at Michigan Technological University, were awarded the 2021 Future Insight Prize for their study. Microbes are used to breakdown and turn plastic trash into food.

Consumer Brands/Ipsos is bullish about the Senate’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, claiming that it includes “record” levels of spending for recycling infrastructure.

“Not only is this a significant step forward for the CPG industry, which has long advocated for increased federal involvement in our broken recycling system, but it is also a significant win for consumers who want to protect the environment and ensure that items tossed into their bins are actually recycled,” said Katie Denis, Vice President of Research and Industry Narrative at the Consumer Brands Association.

