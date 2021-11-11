‘Political Prisoners of War,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene of the January 6 Riot Defendants.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called convicts jailed in a Washington, D.C. jail in connection with the Capitol riots on January 6 “political prisoners of war.”

The Georgia rookie lawmaker’s post comes after she criticized the conditions of people facing charges in connection with the Capitol insurgency.

She tweeted last week that she had visited the jail’s “patriot wing,” where detainees had “almost no medical treatment, very low food quality, and are being put through re-education,” without providing any information.

On Wednesday, she reposted a tweet from Julie Kelly, a conservative who, like Greene, has criticized the investigation into the disturbances, which were perpetrated by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The Situation in Jail

Kelly tweeted a screenshot of a purported “filing by a J6 defense attorney” criticizing their client’s circumstances and treatment.

Two paragraphs were highlighted, one of which stated that they had “never seen such a flagrant disdain for inmates’ rights as I have seen from this DC jail.”

“No one has argued in defense of the Capitol riot, and I’ve always openly said I was very outraged by it,” Greene wrote in the message, “but after seeing these individuals myself in the DC Jail, I can say this mistreatment is true.”

“The defendants in the J6 case are political prisoners of war,” she continued.

Greene, a Trump supporter, has supported individuals involved in the incident in addition to her charges of prisoner maltreatment.

Last month, she told Steve Bannon's podcast, "It was simply a riot…and if you think about what our Declaration of Independence says, it says to topple dictators," that January 6 "was just a riot." In the meantime, she said on Bannon's podcast The War Room last week that convicts related to the insurgency were in "conditions like I've never seen in my life." Bannon is one of the Trump friends who has been summoned.