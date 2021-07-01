Police To avoid footage being posted online, play Taylor Swift while being recorded.

According to KTVU, a sheriff’s sergeant was caught on tape playing a Taylor Swift song during a conflict with a member of the public in an attempt to prevent the clip from being shared to the Internet.

A sergeant from the sheriff’s office contacted James Burch, policy director of the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP), outside of the Alameda Courthouse in Oakland, California, and asked him to move a banner in favor of Steven Tyler, a man slain by a San Leandro police officer in April 2020.

The sergeant is seen taking out his phone and playing Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” as Burch and the sergeant exchange words.

“Are we going to have a dance party right now?” Burch inquired about the start of the music.

Burch and a female witness appear perplexed at first, but Burch immediately realizes what’s going on and informs her, “He doesn’t want you recording so he’s playing music in the back.”

“You can record all you want,” the sergeant says, perhaps confirming Burch’s suspicions. I’m simply sure it won’t go up on YouTube.”

Citizens have the right to videotape police officers under the First Amendment. However, due to copyright regulations on the internet, background music might sometimes result in a takedown notice.

APTP, on the other hand, was able to submit the video to YouTube on Thursday without it being removed by the company’s automated system.

Burch stated in a statement that “the fact that these officers of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department would go to such measures to deny us the right to publish their acts speaks volumes about how they regard their relationship with the People of Oakland.”

“At a time when the Oakland Police Chief is spreading misinformation about 911 response times and fear-mongering about a decrease in public safety following the reallocation of $18.4 million from the police budget to alternative police-free services, it’s remarkable to see two highly paid sergeants and two deputies,” APTP wrote on Twitter.

To prevent video of him harassing protesters from being shared, a cop plays Taylor Swift.

A cop demanded we move #Justice4StevenTaylor banners. We asked him why. He. This is a brief summary.