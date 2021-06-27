Police say two women used the Walmart app to steal $100,000 worth of merchandise.

Two ladies were detained in Arizona after police claimed they stole $100,000 in products from various Walmart locations by posing as customers and paying with their iPhones.

Mary Garcia, 47, and Melinda Rodriguez, 38, were arrested on June 17 and charged with many counts of organized retail theft, according to the Mesa Police Department.

According to FOX 10 Phoenix, an investigation into the suspected thefts began in March after Walmart’s loss prevention team discovered a “series of unusual transactions” employing an in-store scanning app.

“The suspects would enter the stores and utilize a smartphone to scan the items in order to use the quick pay at the checkout,” Mesa PD said.

“The issue was that when they got to the checkout, payment was skipped, and they just walked out with the unpaid merchandise. The suspects provided the impression of paying for the products by using the app, according to the police.

According to Mesa PD, Garcia was responsible for roughly $72,000 in stolen goods in Maricopa County alone, while Rodriguez was responsible for about $34,000.

According to FOX 10 Phoenix, the suspects allegedly committed this type of crime at Walmart locations in California, Utah, Colorado, and Texas, in addition to Arizona.

“These types of thefts can prompt retailers to hike prices to compensate for the loss,” the government warned. Prices are kept low for the everyday honest consumer by catching thieves who steal big amounts of merchandise.”

Mesa PD and Walmart were approached for comment by this publication.

Other theft-related occurrences at Walmart

Last week, a Walmart customer said that while trying on shirts, a “Karen” employee accused him of theft and told him to leave the store.

At the time of reporting, TikTok user @uglahnose had over 2 million views on a clip of the incident.

“I was trying a shirt on at Walmart and Karen thought I was stealing,” the user wrote on screen.

In the video, a boy can be seen trying on a shirt in the clothing section, filming himself to see what it looked like.

“Take that shirt off and put your shirt back on and get steppin’,” said a woman as she approached the customer.

The boy later responded: “What are you talking about? I’m not even trying to steal, I’m just trying it on.”

Back. This is a brief summary.