Police say they can’t help a woman whose ex is accused of destroying her property in a viral video.

Last week, a woman’s contact with a female police officer became viral after she posted it on TikTok. The woman claims her ex-boyfriend trashed her stuff in the video, but the police says nothing can be done.

Courtney O’Connor, who goes by the TikTok handle @courtneyoconnor11, posted the video, which has had over 1.7 million views and 14,300 comments since it was posted three days ago. According to her, the incident happened in Woodward, Oklahoma.

“BE CAREFUL WHO YOU CHOSE TO DATE,” O’Connor’s video caption read. “THE SYSTEM IS AN IMITATION.” O’Connor previously stated in a video that she and her ex used to live together in the same house, but that they had broken up.

Many people in the comments pointed out that because the two technically shared the property, authorities couldn’t intervene till he was removed. Others said the situation was a “civil affair” because the land was shared.

A police officer stands at the front door in the now-viral footage, explaining that there was “nothing we can do.” She claimed that everything in the house is technically his, and that she needs to take him to court.

The police officer explained, “So he can punch holes in the wall and ruin everything.” “And until something else happens, there’s nothing law enforcement can do about it.” To the officer, O’Connor remarked, “That’s such a joke.”

“So if he comes here and shoots her, that’s on you guys,” someone standing nearby remarked.

“If he did something to her,” the officer responded, “then we can do something to him.”

The person standing next to O’Connor said that he did something to her, but the police officer claimed that the wrecked house constituted physical property, and that he would have to threaten or physically harm her in order to get involved.

The officer advised, "You'll have to file a protective order against him." "As I've already explained to her, and as I've previously explained to you. She'll have to file for eviction." The officer said in a follow-up video that she would take a report, but that it would have to be categorized as a civil matter. She further stated that she is unable to prevent "him from entering his own residence" because.