Police say the woman accused of killing her disabled son had him drink washer fluid to ‘free him.’

A woman facing life in prison in Pennsylvania for the death of her 11-year-old adoptive son allegedly told a state trooper that she poisoned him to “free him.”

In September, Mary Diehl called authorities to report that her son had died, claiming that he had suffocated in his sheets after having a seizure. Following his death, toxicology findings revealed fatal levels of methane in his blood, and Diehl was charged with criminal homicide.

According to the Erie Times-News, Pennsylvania State Trooper Kevin Geibel testified during Monday’s court hearing that Diehl told authorities she gave Najir, her son, a half-cup of windshield washer fluid. She allegedly stated that she did it to “free him” since she knew he would drink anything. Geibel also claimed that when an investigator asked Diehl what she thought would happen to her kid if he drank it, she said he “passes,” according to the Erie Times-News. According to the Erie Times-News, the admission came during questioning at the state police barracks in Meadville, Pennsylvania, on November 8. Following her questioning, Diehl was charged. According to court documents, she was denied bond and is presently being held at the Crawford County Correctional Facility.

Diehl first told investigators the 11-year-old couldn’t walk or open a container when she was summoned in for questioning on November 8. Diehl said things that could include methanol were kept in one area of the house that Geibel’s kid didn’t have access to, according to Geibel.

According to the Erie Times-News, officers located the washer fluid but not the cup the woman claimed she put it into to deliver to Najir during a check of the home.

A lawyer named in court records as representing Diehl was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no answer was received in time for publication.

The poisoning, according to a criminal complaint received by the Meadville Tribune, occurred between 8:30 p.m. on September 5 and 10 a.m. on September 6, hours before Diehl reported her son’s death to authorities.

According to the Erie Times-News, the Crawford County coroner initially determined Najir died of asphyxiation due to his seizure disease. An autopsy was not carried out. This is a condensed version of the information.