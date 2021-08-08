Police say the ‘ridiculous’ increase in speeding and impaired driving saw during the pandemic isn’t going away.

Speeding and reckless driving seen on wide-open highways during the epidemic look to be lingering around longer than wished, much like COVID-19 itself. Even as driving and travel habits return to normal, risky practices appear to be on the rise.

Maine Area Police Cpl. Doug Cropper told the Associated Press that summertime drivers in his state are “flying down the roadways.” “It’s completely ridiculous.”

“There is continuous worry about the surge in speeding and aggressive driving as we enter the heart of the holiday travel season and increasing traffic volumes on the highways,” New York State Police spokesman Beau Duffy told the news agency.

According to the Associated Press, roadway deaths increased to levels not seen in almost a decade last year. Officials attribute the increase in mortality to an increase in speeding, as well as increases in intoxicated driving and declines in seatbelt use, given that COVID lockdowns substantially cut the number of miles travelled. These patterns might be noticed as early as the first days of the pandemic.

From January to June of 2020, the number of speeding fines issued by police and the fraction of fatalities linked to speeding climbed in New York state, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Similarly, from January to June 2020, the number of speeding penalties issued for speeds over 100 mph in California more than doubled when compared to the same time in 2019.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, highway fatalities increased by 7% by the end of 2020, a figure that is all the more worrying given that overall driving decreased by 13%.

The Associated Press article also mentions particular examples of reckless speeding on newly-emptied roadways. Fred Ashmore, of Maine, broke a new solo record for a nonstop drive from New York City to Los Angeles in a rental Ford Mustang GT in May of last year. Ashmore completed the 2,800-mile trek in 25 hours and 55 minutes, reaching a top speed of 159 mph and averaging 108 mph.

“There is no one who has never sped,” Ashmore remarked of the achievement. “All I did was go faster and longer.”

Some speculate that the ongoing surge of violations is due to a reduction in police enforcement of speed limits during the pandemic. According to the Associated Press, cops must. This is a condensed version of the information.