Police say the man who caused havoc at the Atlanta airport when his gun went off in his bag has turned himself in.

On November 20, while waiting in line at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s security checkpoint, a Transportation Security Administration employee took Kenny Wells’ suitcase away for a second look after noticing a “prohibited item” in the X-ray.

The TSA agent warned Wells not to touch the luggage, according to WSBTV. During the search, however, Wells lunged for the bag in an attempt to seize a gun, which resulted in the gun going off.

Thousands of people fled the airport in fright as a result of this. A number of fake rumors of an active shooter have been circulating on social media.

Wells escaped with the gun after the accidental shot, then dumped it in a trashcan, where officials discovered it a few days later. Wells was able to blend in with the crowd and exit the airport without being seen.

When Wells, 42, handed himself in at Clayton County Jail, he was wanted by a number of law enforcement agencies.

He is accused with carrying a weapon or long gun at a commercial service airport, reckless conduct, discharging weapons on another’s property, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to the Associated Press.

Wells has already done time in prison for firearms crimes, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He is currently being held without bond in jail. The event is still under investigation, according to police.

Although no one was injured when the gun went off, the incident sparked a social media frenzy as concerned passengers shared videos on Twitter and other social media sites depicting and describing moments of chaos and confusion at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports.

Three persons were injured, according to authorities, including one who fell in the airport’s atrium area away from the checkpoint and two who complained of shortness of breath.

Following the event, social media users reported long queues and missed flights for some. The event occurred just before the peak Thanksgiving holiday travel season, when people are still worried about flying safely during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

