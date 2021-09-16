Police say the man accused of throwing the girl off the balcony believed she was a demon.

According to a police report, the guy accused of throwing a 5-year-old daughter off a third-floor balcony believed she was a demon.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Boulder Highway on Sunday afternoon, according to KSNV. Jarick Willis, 32, was taken into custody.

Officers located the girl, who was subsequently taken to the hospital.

According to the arrest report, police found Willis after following a trail of blood and took him into jail.

Angela Matthews, the girl’s mother, told investigators that Willis had tossed her daughter off the balcony, according to the report.

Matthews told officers that Willis, whom she had been dating since March, thought her kid was “full of bad spirits” in an interview.

According to the story, he “basically believed she was a devil.”

According to the report, “Angela stated she and Jarick practice and believe in African Spirituality, and on Saturday, Jarick began talking about how he believed [the girl]was full of negative spirits.” “Matthews asked him to stop talking about her daughter in that way, and she said Jarick apologized.”

Willis allegedly grabbed the girl by the hair and dragged her to the apartment’s balcony before throwing her over, according to KLAS.

According to a witness to the attack, the child landed “face-first” on gravel beneath the balcony.

Matthews claimed she was in her apartment’s bedroom when she heard a disturbance, then saw her kid screaming and realized what had happened.

According to the report, she told officers she thought Willis had just slain her daughter and that she was afraid for her life.

Matthews told police that while Willis was in the shower, she retrieved a revolver from her purse and confronted him.

Willis was shot when the two got into a fight over the gun.

She informed the authorities. Willis dashed onto the balcony and leapt to his feet.

According to online records, Willis has been charged with attempted murder, child abuse or neglect, child abuse or neglect with serious bodily harm, and domestic battery.

He could not be carried to his first court appearance, according to KSNV, since he was still in critical but stable condition in the hospital on Tuesday after suffering gunshot wounds to his hands and chest.

The date of his next appearance is yet to be determined. This is a condensed version of the information.