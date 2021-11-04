Police say the man accused of photographing girls at Target had child porn on his phone.

After being accused of photographing minors inside a Target shop, a man in Pennsylvania is facing a slew of charges, including possession of child pornography.

On October 29, Upper Saint Clair police got accusations from moms that a man was photographing their girls with his phone. Michael Behun, 45, of North Huntingdon, was detained.

Thousands of photos of young girls and at least 50 photos of child abuse were discovered on the suspect’s phone when an officer stopped him, according to WTAE.

While being questioned by authorities, the guy later acknowledged to looking for child porn.

Lt. Michael Lindenfelser of the Upper Saint Clair Police Department told WPXI that the officer on the scene had to separate the concerned mothers from the suspect.

“There was a brief argument over what was on the phone between the moms of the teenagers and the suspect,” Lindenfelser added.

It’s unclear whether Behun photographed the girls while they were shopping at the Target store in South Hills Village. As part of the inquiry, police said they will investigate to see if he has any other electronic devices.

Lindenfelser explained that the majority of the 4,400 images found on the suspect’s phone looked to be modeling photos of teenagers and young children aged nine to fifteen, as well as child pornography.

“Without getting too involved in what was on the devices,” Lindenfelser continued, “it’s distressing that individuals can absorb this information through the internet.”

Residents in the area expressed their surprise at the arrest.

“Because there are so many children at that store, it’s quite upsetting. It’s a fantastic store for small children. It’s a terrible situation “Carol Prantl, a resident of Upper Saint Clair, told WPXI.

Upper Saint Clair police were supported in their investigation by a special agent from the Attorney General’s office who specializes in child sex offense investigations.

A preliminary hearing for Behun is scheduled for later this month.

For more information, the Upper Saint Clair Police Department has been contacted.

An 18-year-old guy was arrested in October in San Diego, California, on suspicion of touching an 11-year-old girl at a Target store.

David Miguel Corona was also detained two days later in connection with an alleged assault on a 13-year-old girl at a Goodwill store, according to reports. This is a condensed version of the information.