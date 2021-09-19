Police say an Indiana man was arrested for repeatedly calling 911 to “state that he was tired.”

An Indiana man was jailed for allegedly repeatedly dialing 911 emergency services merely to tell dispatchers he was “weary.”

Daniel Schroeder, a 61-year-old Evansville, Indiana citizen, was arrested on Thursday after allegedly dialing 911 four times.

A police report reporting the man’s arrest stated, “The male caller kept calling in indicating that he was weary.”

Schroeder was arrested just one day after pleading guilty to misusing the 911 system on a previous conviction. Schroeder was arrested on September 11th after calling 911 to express his displeasure that a female relative “was not following his rules.”

Schroeder was sentenced to six months in prison by the judge hearing the charges in his September 11 arrest. According to court documents, the judge offered to suspend the sentence “on the condition that the defendant does not phone 911 unless there is an emergency.”

Schroeder, on the other hand, is accused of breaking the deal the next day. He’ll now be held in the Vanderburgh County jail for 60 days.

According to a 2002 research by Arizona State University’s Center for Problem-Oriented Policing, misusing 911 can impede persons in actual situations from getting the help they need.

The most common kind of abuse, according to the report, is “phantom calls.” People dial 911 on their cell phones mistakenly or unconsciously, resulting in these calls.

According to the National Emergency Number Association (NENA), phantom calls account for 25 to 70 percent of all 911 calls in some U.S. areas.

In some communities, emergency dispatchers can automatically track a cell phone user’s location and summon emergency responders. However, if the caller didn’t intend to dial 911 in the first place, such automatic deployments can waste time and resources.

According to a 2002 survey, cell phone users sometimes dial 911 when trying to reach area codes that begin with the numbers 9 and 1.

Other people contact 911 for non-emergency police help requests, such as reporting a non-violent crime that occurred in the last few days, in addition to inadvertent calls.

People will occasionally make "exaggerated calls," according to the study. People purposefully exaggerate the gravity of an emergency in these calls in order to gain a faster police response. A person might, for example, allege that gunshots were fired during a marital dispute.