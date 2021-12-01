Police say a woman who assisted domestic violence victims was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend.

Authorities think her ex-boyfriend shot and killed a woman who assisted victims of domestic violence.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Leslie Reeves, 45, was discovered dead at a residence in the 100 block of Nobbie Street in Farmersville, Illinois, on Thanksgiving Day.

The shooting at the residence of Christopher Smith, the man Reeves was dating, happened the night before, according to police. According to the publication, Smith, 48, was shot in the head and was taken to the hospital in severe condition.

Reeves’ ex-boyfriend, Robert Tarr, has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. On Friday, he was detained without incident at his Collinsville home.

After Smith failed to show up for a Thanksgiving lunch and Reeves’ friends were unable to contact her, police went to Smith’s home for a welfare check.

Reeves owned and operated a studio in Troy, Illinois, where women could practice yoga, get fitness training, and learn self-defense.

Reeves’ friend Dawn Mushill, executive director of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement paying tribute to Reeves, “This was something that was near and dear to her heart and very significant in her company’s goal.”

“I later discovered that Leslie was a domestic violence advocate whose mission was to teach women and men who were victims of domestic abuse how to defend themselves.”

Reeves also spoke on women’s safety issues and sponsored “Girls With Guns,” a firearms safety training for women.

She also served on the board of Good Samaritan House, a domestic abuse shelter, and volunteered for Call For Help, an organization that assists sexual assault victims.

“She surrounded herself with a tribe—safe spaces, counselors, food pantries, groups, non-profit organizations—she had them all on fast dial, ready to serve anyone who needed assistance,” Mushill said. Many people were unaware of Leslie’s accomplishments, and with good cause.” Reeves also leaves behind two children, who “were her life,” according to Mushill. “She would show me humorous images of them or tell me about some wild stories,” Mushill continued. They adored their mother, and my heart breaks for her and her children. This is a condensed version of the information.