Police say a woman threw her puppy into the ocean because she couldn’t afford vet bills.

Police are looking for a lady who reportedly threw an injured puppy into the water off the coast of Georgia.

Following an incident in the neighborhood of South Beach on Sunday, September 12, the Tybee Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspect Candy Selena Marban.

Officers were dispatched to the area after hearing that someone had thrown an injured dog into the water.

Marban later told investigators that the dog had been hurt a week before and that she couldn’t afford to pay for its medical care. The dog was removed into protective custody after Marban was issued a city ordinance violation for animal cruelty.

The animal was subsequently flown to Savannah for emergency medical attention. Later, a veterinarian judged that the puppy’s injuries were so severe that euthanasia was the best option.

Marban was later arrested on a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty, and detectives obtained arrest warrants for him.

As of Tuesday, September 21, police are still looking for the suspect.

“First, we appreciate all of your help,” the Tybee Island Police Department said in an update to their original statement. We know Marban has ties to Gainesville, Georgia, and have been in contact with local law enforcement for several days.

“According to new intelligence, she could be in the Savannah region, but she could be anywhere. Please keep sharing this post so that justice can be served in this case.”

More than 1,700 people have shared a Tybee Island Police Department Facebook post seeking for information on Marban’s location.

Police are asking those who know Marban or have any relevant information to contact Detective TJ LeGuin at (912)786-5600 or [email protected]

The Tybee Island Police Department has been contacted for an update.

Felonies Involving Dogs

Earlier this year, a woman from Delaware was arrested on suspicion of stealing a neighbor’s therapy dog and leaving him on the side of a road in New Jersey.

Cynthia Yalisove, 63, was arrested at her home in Hockessin on May 14 after allegedly taking Cindy Aman’s pet one month prior.

“It was like he just vanished,” Aman told the Delaware News Journal. “I was really upset because he looks like a big Muppet and. This is a brief summary.