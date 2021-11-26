Police say a woman sets fire to a gaming machine and is shot by a fellow player.

According to Houston police, a woman set a gaming machine on fire and was then shot by a fellow gamer who was enraged because she wanted to play it next.

According to KPRC, the event happened at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Houston, Texas. Two ladies were operating the machine at an undisclosed public location when one of them became enraged when she started losing, according to Houston Police Department (HPD) Lieutenant Larry Crowson.

According to authorities, the first woman began pouring lighter fluid on the machine and then lighting it, while the second woman became enraged because she, too, wanted to play the machine.

According to Houston police, the two women began arguing in the parking lot, at which point the second lady shot the first woman. The first woman was then taken to the hospital, where she was said to be in stable condition, according to the TV station.

According to authorities, the second woman left before officers arrived. HPD was approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

In Texas, almost all types of gambling are prohibited. As a result, unlike its neighboring states of Oklahoma and Kansas, it lacks casinos. Despite this, gaming machines can be found in public places in Texas, such as convenience stores.

According to Texas law, gaming machines are permitted as long as they do not pay out cash prizes. Some machines give out tickets or tokens that can be exchanged for prizes or cash. The wholesale value of the cash or reward cannot be more than ten times the amount charged to play the game, or $5, whichever is smaller.

Organizations can also organize bingo games with cash prizes in Texas. Those organizations, on the other hand, are limited to three gaming sessions per week. According to the Texas Lottery Commission, they cannot award more than $750 for a single game.

Organizations that are registered with the state are also allowed to run a maximum of two annual raffles, as long as the prizes are not cash. The amount of the reward cannot exceed $50,000 unless it is donated to the organization, according to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Texas ports have also seen the departure of gambling vessels. These boats transport passengers into international waters, where gambling rules are enforced by no specific legal authorities. According to legal experts, these vessels violate state legislation and. This is a condensed version of the information.