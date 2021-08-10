Police say a woman in Utah received a fake bomb threat and decided to leave work early.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the 21-year-old from Coalville texted her father on Sunday, August 8, saying, “Call 911 Bomb Threat at my Job.”

Officers were summoned to the Park City Outlets, where the woman works as an assistant manager at the Rue 21 apparel store, after the father contacted police.

The police report adds, “It was discovered to be a phony threat during the inquiry.”

“The assistant manager admits to making the threat against her father in order to get out of work.”

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office stated that the problem was swiftly rectified and that no evacuations were necessary.

The matter will be reviewed by the county attorney, who will determine whether or not the woman will be charged with making a terroristic threat.

Summit County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Andrew Wright told KPCW that the police were correct in taking the bomb threat seriously.

“It boggles my mind that someone could be so careless as to do such a thing. We react to all service requests. We do so in a professional manner.

“Based on that request for assistance, we apply the resources that we require. It’s a huge issue when something like this happens. It’s not something we take lightly.

“We have asked the county attorney’s office to basically implement the laws that have been enacted and hold this person accountable for the fright and the amount of resources they stole away from other people who need them,” said the group.

After reportedly calling in a bogus bomb threat, Wright said the lady faces criminal charges.

“We don’t rush into an area where there is clearly a serious threat. We need to make sure we’re safe before we look at the scenario and devise a plan to ensure everyone’s safety,” he added.

“Once our deputies arrived and established a perimeter around the business, our dispatch center was able to call in and request that the assistant manager come out, and our deputies began talking to her, asking her what was going on, and that’s when they realized-she told them,” she said.

“She. This is a condensed version of the information.