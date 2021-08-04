Police say a woman enlists the help of her children to dispose of her husband’s mutilated body.

A woman in Indiana has been charged with murdering her husband and enlisting the help of her two children to dispose of his body.

Thessalonica Allen, 34, is accused of shooting Randy Allen inside their La Porte home on July 27, according to the South Bend Tribune.

The two youngsters told investigators they went to their mother’s room after hearing a “big bang” that night, according to court filings.

Randy Allen was found laying on the floor in the bedroom by the children, who are both under the age of 16. According to the court documents, he asked them to call 911, but their mother told them to return to their room.

The children reportedly told detectives that their mother awoke them and requested them to assist in dragging Randy Allen’s body out of the house and into a vehicle. The children claimed that they couldn’t move the body because it was too heavy.

The children informed police that Thessalonica Allen came home the next day with an axe and cleaning materials, according to court filings.

According to the court filings, she later asked them to assist her in placing Randy Allen’s body into a tote. The body had been dismembered, but the children told police that it was still too heavy for them to get into the van.

They also said that their mother intended to drive the body to South Bend and burn it.

The authorities were informed by Thessalonica Allen’s former boyfriend, who told officers she had asked him for assistance transporting the body, according to WBND-LD.

According to the TV station, the unnamed man stated that she had called him to inform him that Randy Allen was abusing the child they share.

He claimed Thessalonica Allen showed him Randy Allen’s body in a closet when he arrived. The man stated that he refused to assist and requested that she return him to Michigan.

According to WBND-LD, during the journey, the man claimed Thessalonica Allen informed him she shot her husband because he was abusing her and her children.

When they arrived in Michigan, the man claimed she had thrown a gun out of the truck, which he had kept, and that he had then called 911.

When Thessalonica Allen was caught and interviewed by La Porte police, she said she had shot Randy Allen after an altercation. This is a condensed version of the information.