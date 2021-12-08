Police say a Wendy’s drive-thru customer fired a gun because his order was taking too long.

A lady was arrested in Ohio after allegedly shooting numerous bullets in the Wendy’s drive-thru line after becoming “upset” at the time her order was being taken over.

Tia Taylor, 37, was arrested on Friday, December 3 after allegedly firing at least three rounds in the fast food lane of the renowned Euclid eatery, according to WFLA.

When a police officer in the area of the Wendy’s heard gunfire, he quickly arrived on the spot. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Taylor is now facing a felony firearms charge for unlawful handgun handling, and a court has barred her from entering Wendy’s.

According to Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer, the incident began when a woman complained to personnel about what she thought to be delayed service.

“From what we’ve gathered, she was dissatisfied with her order,” Meyer added. “She thought it was taking too long, so she yelled at the employees, telling them that her order had better be right.” From there, things quickly got out of hand.

Meyer stated, ” “Her manager overheard her swearing at the employees. He then informed her that she would not be served and that she should exit the lane. She was enraged, and she responded by firing three shots.” Despite the fact that none of the three bullets hit anyone, one did strike the restaurant sign.

Taylor’s bond was set at $25,000 when she appeared in court on Monday, December 6.

Her case has been forwarded to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury, which will decide whether or not she should be indicted.

In the interim, Taylor is required to stay away from Wendy’s and is not permitted to carry a firearm as part of her bond.

Captain Mitch Houser of the Euclid Police Department told the news source that Taylor’s actions were “disgusting” in terms of “carelessness and irresponsibility.”

“This is one of the wildest things I can recollect happening in my 26 years here,” he remarked. “Any number of horrific things may have happened as a result of this shooting.” The Euclid Police Department has been asked for comment by the Washington Newsday.

Several times in the last year, firearms and fast food have proven to be a hazardous combination.

