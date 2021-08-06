Police say a thief traded a Vietnam veteran’s Purple Heart medal for Mountain Dew.

Erica Laws, the daughter of a two-tour Vietnam War soldier who rose to the rank of staff sergeant, informed news outlets that she went to her family’s home near Lenoir, North Carolina, and discovered it had been robbed after a rumored break-in.

Officials noted that Laws’ father, Daniel Laws, was missing a Purple Heart and two Bronze Star medals that he had earned during his time in active duty.

Surveillance cameras saw someone entering the property several weeks ago, according to WSOC.

The thief has been identified as 31-year-old Charles Carr, and police have issued a warrant for him for obtaining property under false pretenses.

Carr had swapped the battle medal for a Mountain Dew Code Red, according to investigators, and the individual to whom he had traded the medal had seen the story on television and contacted the authorities. According to accounts, the medal has been returned to the family.

According to WSOC, Laws stated, “I felt so awful because he protected the country and I can’t even safeguard his memory.”

The other medals, as well as a Kawasaki Bayou Four-Wheeler and a television from the house, were still missing as of Thursday. The search for the four-wheeler is expected to take them to Carr.

“It was terrible,” Laws remarked. It hurts more than anything else. You basically feel betrayed because they went through all of your belongings.”

Purple Heart awards are given to soldiers who have been injured or died while serving in combat. According to the US Army’s website, the medals were originally given out in 1783 and are designed to commemorate sacrifice. The Bronze Stars, according to officials, are given to those who have demonstrated “heroic or meritorious achievement or service” against a “opposing foreign force.”

Erica Laws revealed that her father had survived a plane accident but had been shot twice.