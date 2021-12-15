Police say a teen was charged with homicide after shooting his 5-year-old brother with his father’s gun.

A 13-year-old is facing adult charges for fatally shooting his 5-year-old brother, which the district attorney’s office describes as a “intentional” crime.

For the November shooting of his 5-year-old sibling, the teen was arrested on Tuesday and charged with criminal homicide. The Pennsylvania youngster was in a room with his brother and other siblings when he fatally shot his brother with his father’s pistol.

According to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office, the youngster is being charged as an adult because Pennsylvania law prohibits a teen from being charged with criminal homicide in juvenile court. However, the matter will be transferred to juvenile court, and the kid is being housed in a juvenile detention center.

He was also charged with being a minor in possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

According to a criminal complaint acquired by Trib Live, police officers rushed to the home at 5:30 p.m. on November 22 and discovered the 5-year-old on the bedroom floor. When authorities arrived, the boy’s mother was giving CPR and was brought to the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where she subsequently died.

The victim’s 6-year-old brother was first suspected of pulling the trigger, but during police questioning, the 13-year-old apparently acknowledged to the fatal shooting. He told officers he was furious with his brother and sister because they refused to stop jumping on the bed when he urged them to.

Knowing the gun was in the room, the adolescent said investigators he took it and pointed it at the 5-year-old to terrify him, believing the safety was on, according to Trib Live. When he allegedly fired the trigger, however, he allegedly struck his brother in the head and neck.

In a statement, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office said, “What happened in Penn Hills was a purposeful crime that led in the heartbreaking murder of a 5-year-old.”

At a press conference on Wednesday, County Police Inspector Michael Peairs said the department is working with the district attorney’s office to determine if the father should face charges for leaving the pistol unlocked in the room. He said the father will face “at least one criminal charge,” and that both parents were helping with the inquiry.

