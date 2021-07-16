Police say a teen boy was killed by a man who thought he was tampering with his car.

In North Carolina, a man has been charged with murder after reportedly killing a 15-year-old child who he believed was “tampering” with his automobile.

In the early hours of Tuesday, July 13, Davonte Strickland, 25, of High Point, was arrested in connection with a shooting in the 500 block of Radford Street.

Officers from the High Point Police Department responded to the street after hearing shots fired, according to the department. They discovered the body of a 15-year-old boy with two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the arm after investigating the area for 10 to 15 minutes.

Until medical help arrived, officers continued to perform life-saving treatments on the youngster. The young victim was sent to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment, but he died at 5:15 a.m.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit arrived to the location to investigate the homicide and brought three other teenagers involved in the incident in for questioning, according to the High Point Police Department.

When questioned at the station, detectives said the three youngsters, whose ages have not been revealed, refused to cooperate or offer specific accounts of what happened.

Strickland was named as a suspect during the inquiry.

Several items of evidence were taken during a search warrant for a property at 511 Radford Street.

Strickland was apprehended and charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a handgun.

According to the High Point Police Department, “investigators think Strickland shot the juvenile victim in retaliation for someone on his property interfering with a vehicle in the driveway.”

“Detectives from the High Point Police Department are still looking into this event. Detectives will continue to interview potential witnesses and involved parties during the investigation, conduct searches of any people, vehicles, or locations that may contain evidence of the crime, and collect any other relevant materials that may aid in the investigation or prosecution, according to the department.

“Crime-fighting, community participation, training, and professional policing are all priorities for the High Point Police Department. To promote a higher quality of life, we will continue to work with our community members and crime-fighting partners.”

