Police say a man was shot and killed in a parking lot in front of his young child.

A Milwaukee man has been charged in the deadly shooting of a man on Thanksgiving Eve, which was observed by the victim’s small kid, according to police.

Following a gunshot at a parking lot along N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wright Street in Milwaukee on Wednesday, November 24, Donta Roberts, 20, was charged with first-degree reckless murder.

At around 5:30 p.m., officers were summoned to the parking lot, where they discovered a 29-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but his injuries caused him to die.

A search of the area where the incident occurred turned up “three spent 9mm bullet casings and bits of car parts,” according to the criminal complaint received by Fox 6.

While the victim did not have a gun, he “did have an unloaded clip for a gun and some loose bullets,” according to the report.

According to the lawsuit, around the time of the incident, surrounding CCTV cameras captured photos of a red automobile parked in the lot.

“Muzzle flashes are seen coming from the driver’s side of the automobile,” according to the camera, “and the car then pulls away,” leaving the victim stricken on the pavement.

The victim’s small child observed the shooting and was later able to identify Roberts as the gunman from a photo lineup, according to the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, the shooting was the result of an altercation over a debt due to Roberts by the victim. The child told police they “heard gunshots and watched the automobile hit a parked car, then drive away” after the exchange of words. On November 25, Milwaukee police were able to find the red automobile a day later. They maintained an eye on the automobile and subsequently noticed another car approaching the red one before the occupant was observed entering the red car “using a key, doing something that activated the red car’s alarm.” According to the lawsuit, “during the surveillance, it looked that the individual who entered the red automobile was wiping down the car with a towel.”

The second automobile was later stopped by police. Roberts was identified as the driver and brought in for questioning. He was shown the CCTV footage during the interview.