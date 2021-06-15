Police say a man killed his mother’s ex-boyfriend by tying him to a truck and setting it on fire.

A Texas man has been charged with murder after police say he tied his mother’s ex-boyfriend to his own truck and dragged him down the road before setting the vehicle on fire and fleeing. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced that 37-year-old Robert Eugene Hoffpauir was arrested in connection with the murder of Roman Rodriguez, 60, his mother, Timey Ann Cole’s ex-boyfriend. LCSO spokesman Ken Defoor told KHOU 11 that “right now, it appears like it was a domestic situation that went completely out of control and the son stepped in, took action he shouldn’t have taken—far beyond what was called for.” Rodriguez allegedly went to Hoffpauir’s home near Rye, Texas, on Saturday night and the two men got into a fight over Rodriguez’s relationship with Hoffpauir’s mother, according to investigators. Rodriguez was allegedly severely beaten by Hoffpauir, who then tied a tow strap around his waist and attached it to his pick-up truck, according to detectives.

According to investigators, Hoffpauir drove and dragged Rodriguez for a while before setting fire to the truck and fleeing the scene. The truck was found abandoned on CR 2741, just north of Rye, according to reports.

It’s unclear whether Rodriguez died before or after being dragged by the truck, but an autopsy is being conducted to find out, according to police. According to Bluebonnet News, Rodriguez’s body was discovered after a neighbor made a 911 emergency call to report a fire. When the ambulance arrived, they discovered a burned-out truck with Rodriguez’s body behind it. From his home to where his body was discovered, a trail of blood was discovered.

Neighbor Chuck Barnes told Click2Houston, “It’s got everybody distraught around here.” “It’s made everyone very upset and distraught..”

Hoffpauir was arrested on Sunday and was released after posting a $1 million bond. There’s a chance that more charges will be filed. The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

This website has contacted the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

