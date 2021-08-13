Police say a man broke into a home in his underwear and claimed to be a bomb.

Police say a man in Pennsylvania snuck into a house wearing only his underwear and hid in the basement while claiming to be a bomb.

When Greenfield Township officers arrived at the scene on Monday morning, Roy Smith, 33, was found drenched and bleeding, according to WTAJ.

An eyewitness stated he was driving past the house on the 300 block of Left Hand Gap Road in East Freedom, Blair County, when he noticed the suspect standing on the porch clothed only in black underpants.

When the property owner walked to his front door, the suspect smashed a window with a chair that had been placed on the porch, according to the anonymous onlooker.

Smith then proceeded to the basement. The suspect was still in the basement when police arrived, and the driver and homeowner were waiting at a nearby property.

Because the front door of the house was locked, officers were forced to enter through the basement door.

Smith was found face-down and stating he couldn’t move because he “was a bomb,” according to police. According to reports, he claimed that if he moved, he would “dead.”

After about a half-hour, he was rescued from the basement and transferred to the nearby hospital, UPMC Altoona, to be treated for his injuries.

Smith was eventually charged with both a felony and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, and his bail was set at $75,000.

He is being held at Blair County Prison and is scheduled to appear in court on August 19 for a preliminary hearing.

Greenfield Township Police were approached for comment by this publication.

Smith was detained for the second time in ten days, according to WTAJ.

On July 30, Smith was claimed to have locked himself inside the basement of a neighborhood storage unit, resulting in a run-in with police.

Before entering the institution, Smith was alleged to be shouting that someone was going to kill him.

He barricaded himself inside the basement, according to eyewitnesses who said Smith informed cops he would not leave the Greenfield Township location.

Smith admitted to smoking meth the night before, according to charges seen by WTAJ.

According to reports, police discovered a smashed window. This is a condensed version of the information.