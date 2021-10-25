Police say a knife-wielding suspect wearing a panda mask followed a woman home before stabbing her babysitter.

According to authorities, a man wearing a panda mask followed an Oregon woman home and assaulted her with a knife.

On Friday night, the suspect parked his car several doors down from the victim, whose name has not been revealed, as she came home to Eugene, Oregon. According to The Register-Guard, the man accosted her as she exited the truck and attempted to drag her back into it.

The mother began to call for assistance, blasting her horn and drawing the attention of the 45-year-old man who was babysitting her child. He managed to get her away from the masked assailant, but he was stabbed in the process. The assailant then bolted from the scene.

“The suspect fled, and the male victim after him, eventually finding a neighbor with a vehicle who joined him in his search for the suspect,” according to a press statement from the Eugene Police Department. “During this time, they discovered that the male babysitter had been stabbed, and he was driven back to the house by a neighbor.” On Friday, police were dispatched to the scene and arrived shortly before 6 p.m. local time. The babysitter was taken to a local hospital by Eugene-Springfield EMS for treatment of his non-fatal stab wounds.

A K9 unit was dispatched to the area but was unable to assist in the search for the culprit, who was eventually identified as Joshua William Cates, 31, based on evidence recovered at the scene and his vehicle.

Cates was eventually apprehended in the early hours of Saturday morning in a vehicle belonging to a “person known to him.” He was arrested just before 4 a.m. at Lane County Jail and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and compulsion.

According to a report from Eugene-based news station KEZI 9, Cates was arrested and charged with one count of sexual abuse in 2016 after making sexual contact with a girl under the age of 14. He was later found guilty, but the exact nature of his sentence is unknown.

Neighbors who talked with KEZI described the area where the attack occurred as safe, and claimed that such instances are rare. “I can’t think of another occasion when something like this happened.” This is a condensed version of the information.