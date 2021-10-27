Police say a Florida woman sold fentanyl out of a rehab clinic she owned.

Police said Tuesday that a Florida woman was detained and accused with selling prescription fentanyl out of a self-run drug recovery program.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrested Misty Gilley, 50, of Altamonte Springs, on Monday. She was arrested and charged with felony narcotics.

An investigation into Gilley began when officials received a tip that she was distributing prescription opioids and other illegal substances, including cocaine, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. According to the allegation, Gilley was allegedly selling drugs from both her house and her drug recovery clinic.

When confidential informants acquired drugs from Gilley at both her home and her treatment center, the inquiry began to take shape. Gilley allegedly sold the informant varied amounts of fentanyl on both occasions, according to authorities. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 80-100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 3,189 (almost 68 percent) of the 4,698 overdose deaths in Florida in 2018 involved an opioid such as fentanyl.

Investigators discovered more evidence of illegal drug transactions at both the rehab clinic and Gilley’s home after searching both. This includes finding fentanyl and cocaine baggies, used needles, and blood-stained tissues.

In addition, the official therapy room at the clinic appeared to have been “utilized for drug use activities,” according to the arrest report.

Officials were also able to link Gilley to an iPhone number that had previously been linked to known cocaine deals.

Simply Recovery, according to its website, may assist with “substance abuse, addiction, withdrawal, or reliance on marijuana, pain medicine, heroin, alcohol, and all illicit drugs,” as well as mental health therapy.

Gilley had several tasks at her facility, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. This involves facilitating group meetings, disseminating treatment information, and dealing with various types of substance abuse.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma stated, “The people entering into recovery are one of the most vulnerable demographics.” “I am speechless that this person would take advantage of those who are most defenseless.” “In our society, it’s a sad day when. This is a condensed version of the information.