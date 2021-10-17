Police say a Florida man killed a woman after being released early from a 40-year sentence for murder.

A man was charged with the murder of a single mother in South Florida on Saturday, about a year after he was released from jail early.

According to News4Jax, Eric Pierson has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Erika Verdecia. After a three-week search, Verdecia’s body was discovered outside of Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. Pierson confessed to stabbing the woman four times with a screwdriver on September 25 after his arrest, according to police.

After serving 27 years of a 40-year sentence for viciously beating and strangling Kristina Whitaker, 17, to death in 1993, he was granted early release in 2020. He was charged with and found guilty of second-degree murder as a result of this. Her tragedy is said to have sparked a campaign in the state for lengthier prison sentences and other harsher reforms.

Whitaker’s assassination also resulted in the abolition of Florida’s parole system. A minimum of 85 percent of a prisoner’s sentence must now be served. Pierson was still eligible for it despite the amendment because it was not retroactive, allowing him to be released early in 2020.

Pierson had previously spent time for murder, which he had committed several years before killing Whitaker. After entering into a woman’s home and slicing her neck, he was convicted of first-degree murder in 1985. After serving four years of an 18-year sentence, he was granted parole.

Verdecia’s family first reported her missing on September 27, three days after she had left home and two days after Pierson claimed responsibility for her death. A family friend reported seeing her at a sandwich shop with a “grimy” man. The man’s name, according to the shop owner, was Pierson.

Verdecia is survived by her six-year-old daughter. Pierson’s mother, Carmen Verdecia, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that the family will fight for him to be executed.

“Why is this guy wandering around the streets? Why?” Carmen Verdecia expressed herself. “This time, he’ll pay the price. We’re not going to stop until we see him in the gallows.” Sunrise Police had a run-in with Pierson and Verdecia during a traffic stop on the day she was allegedly killed, according to court filings. Officers took note of this. This is a condensed version of the information.