Police say a dog died after a woman locked it in a hot car as a punishment.

A lady was jailed after her dog was allegedly left to die in a hot car as retaliation for assaulting her other pets.

Mouheb Ashakih, 58, of Sandusky, Ohio, was charged with felony animal cruelty on Saturday, August 7, after police got a report from a concerned neighbor.

According to the neighbor, Ashakih was seen loading her pit bull into her car with the doors locked and the windows rolled up.

According to a police report obtained by the Sandusky Register, the dog had been inside the vehicle for roughly 20 minutes, with temperatures reaching around 81 degrees Fahrenheit, when a neighbor contacted 911.

According to Fox 8, “he reported he noticed the dog chewing up the inside of the van and it appeared he wanted out.”

“He noted that all of the windows were rolled up, and he was concerned for the safety of the canine. He walked over to Mouheb’s house and spoke with her via her side window. ‘I don’t care,’ she answered when he urged her to let the dog out. I want him to die.’” Officers approached Ashakih, who explained that she had put her dog Chapo in the backseat of the car after it had attacked one of her other dogs. According to Ashakih, she had four additional dogs in her house.

After then, a cop dashed over to the automobile, leaping over a fence in the process. The officer noticed the lifeless dog in the vehicle’s backseat, which was “either passed out or deceased.”

“Upon seeing her canine, Mouheb began screaming and requested us to break her car window,” according to the report.

When the dog was rescued from the truck, police stated it was rigid and hot to the touch. As if the dog was desperately trying to get out, its paws were injured and bleeding, and the inside of the truck was also coated in blood.

The dog was struggling for his life inside this car, according to Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver. "The dog fought his way inside the car, but the heat was too much for him. It's absolutely terrible." Following her detention, Ashakih made a series of alarming statements to officers, prompting her to be sent to Firelands Regional Medical Center for a mental evaluation.