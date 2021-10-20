Police say a 77-year-old woman ran over a cyclist three times, killing him.

Authorities told local media sites that detectives submitted a report this week regarding a driving incident in Roy, Utah, in which a cyclist was fatally struck by a 77-year-old driver.

According to KSL Newsradio in Salt Lake City, the cyclist was struck on the morning of September 20 and was in serious condition before succumbing to his injuries five days later.

Last month, a Roy City Police Department officer told KSL-FM that the cyclist got off a bus and was riding through a small shopping center with a market and a family restaurant when he was hit by a motorist exiting the parking lot. An officer told the station that the driver, later identified as a 77-year-old woman, did not know she had hit a cyclist and reversed her car before moving it forward again.

The event was filmed on the restaurant’s security camera, which was shared with authorities, according to the general manager of adjoining Warren’s Family Restaurant.

“The woman hit either the bicycle or him three times forward and three times back,” the general manager told the channel.

The motorist exited her vehicle after striking the bike a third time, discovered the cyclist on the ground, and called the authorities, according to KSL Newsradio.

According to KSL Newsradio, the rider was ultimately identified as 62-year-old Warren Yoshio Watanabe, who was born in Oregon but attended Roy High School. At the time officials arrived, he had “14 broken ribs, a shattered kidney, a damaged liver,” and “was unable to breathe on his own,” according to a search warrant obtained by the station. According to the station, Watanabe died five days later from his injuries.

Watanabe was “an avid fisherman, and he loved to watch his war and Western movies,” according to his obituary, which was posted by local media sources.

“He also enjoyed spending time with his family,” according to the obituary.

According to KSL Newsradio, Roy police do not believe the driver, whose name has not been revealed, struck the bicycle on purpose. Despite the fact that the driver appeared to assume she had hit something with her automobile, she did not know what it was until she exited her vehicle, according to authorities.

