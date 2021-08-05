Police say a 4-year-old boy killed his younger brother with his father’s unlocked gun.

After his 4-year-old kid allegedly got hold of his loaded rifle and inadvertently shot and killed his 2-year-old brother, the father has been accused.

Giovanni Smith, 26, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is charged with child negligence resulting in death in connection with an event that occurred at his house on August 1.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by TMJ4, Smith was on the phone in another room while his two children watched television in one of the home’s bedrooms.

Smith told police that he heard a “pop” from the other room and went in to discover the 4-year-old child screaming and holding the gun, as well as the toddler who had been wounded.

Later, the boy was pronounced dead on the spot.

Officers learned that Smith always kept the gun under a mattress with the safety on.

On the day of the incident, however, the boy informed authorities that he discovered the loaded revolver on top of a speaker in the bedroom. Smith is claimed to have said that he might have left the gun there.

According to CBS 58, the gun belonged to Smith’s mother, who acquired the black 9mm Taurus for protection in June 2020. Smith’s mother said she let her son use the rifle on occasion and asked him to look after it after she adopted a foster child six weeks ago.

Neighbors had earlier expressed their disbelief after learning of the boy’s death.

Micah Meyer told Fox 6: “I have no idea what happened, and I feel terrible for the family.” “I wasn’t present when it occurred. I’d just gotten home and was taking care of him when I called the cops to find out what had happened. There was a shooting, and I learned it was at the home of one of my friends.”

Meyer added, “If it was my son, I’d be crushed.” “Wonderful father, wonderful sons. It’s basically a tragic tale.”

On Tuesday, Smith appeared in court, where a judge set him bail at $5,000. On August 16, he is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing.

Smith faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in jail if convicted.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 188 children under the age of 11 have been killed by weapons in the United States so far this year. This is a condensed version of the information.