Police said the gunman who killed five people in two states was after ‘white males.’

During the attacks, a guy accused of killing five people in two states is believed to have specifically targeted white victims.

Justin Tyran Roberts, 39, was detained on Saturday on suspicion of hurting five people in a 20-hour shooting spree across Alabama and Georgia. Two of the shootings occurred in Uptown Columbus, while the third took place in a motel parking lot in Phenix City.

Columbus Police Detective Brandon Lockhart said during a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Monday that the suspect set out to attack white guys because he had been targeted himself.

According to The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, “basically, he explained throughout his life, primarily white guys had taken from him, and also what he described as ‘military-looking white males’ had taken from him.”

Roberts also claimed that white guys were “shooting at him with a slingshot in a forested area,” breaking his skin, despite police reporting that the suspect had no injuries to back up his claims.

Roberts was absent from court for a hearing on one of the gunshots that occurred near the Oglethorpe Bridge in Columbus on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Roberts is accused of shooting a man as he attempted to get into his car.

According to Lockhart, Roberts said to the court, “I had to have him” in reference to the man he is accused of shooting many times and injuring in the back.

During the assaults, Roberts is believed to have admitted to shooting a Black woman and an Asian guy.

On behalf of Roberts, Assistant Public Defender Robin King asked Judge Julius Hunter to order a mental health exam, claiming that Lockhart’s testimony proves the defendant is suffering from “delusions and a separation from reality.”

Roberts is currently facing charges of aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving stolen property in the form of a pistol.

He faces more charges in connection with the incident, which occurred at 8:15 p.m. on June 11 in Phenix City, Alabama. A hate crime accusation could be filed against Roberts as well.

The 39-year-old is being held without bond at the moment.

Following Roberts' arrest, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon assured.