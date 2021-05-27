Police said Sam Cassidy, the alleged San Jose shooter, fired 39 shots at a rail yard facility.

According to authorities, Sam Cassidy, the accused gunman from San Jose, California, fired 39 rounds at the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail yard site on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, Cassidy arrived to the facility at 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday and fired 39 shots, killing nine individuals before turning the gun on himself. Cassidy arrived at the facility with a duffel bag holding two semi-automatic weapons and 11 high-capacity magazines, according to Smith.

On Wednesday, two law enforcement officials told the Associated Press that Cassidy was the alleged shooter. They want anonymity in order to speak freely.

While no reason for the shooting has been established, Smith told the Associated Press that “it appears to us at this point that he said to one of the guys present, ‘I’m not going to shoot you.'”

“Then he started shooting other individuals. So I’m sure he had some sort of idea who he intended to shoot,” Smith said. “I doubt we’ll ever find the true purpose, but we’ll piece it together as best we can from witnesses.”

The 9 mm handguns found by police seemed to be lawful, according to Smith, but the high-capacity magazines, each containing 12 rounds, are forbidden in California. According to the Associated Press, investigators have yet to figure out how Cassidy got his hands on the 11 magazines.

According to Smith, the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The medical examiner’s office in Santa Clara County initially identified eight victims on Wednesday. After being brought to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in severe condition, a ninth victim was pronounced dead later that day.

Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49 were the victims, according to the medical examiner’s office.

President Joe Biden, who ordered all flags to be flown at half-mast until Sunday to honor the victims, is among the many public figures who have expressed their sympathies and prayers for the victims and everyone touched by the tragic shooting.

The Gun Violence Archive classifies mass shootings as incidents. This is a condensed version of the information.